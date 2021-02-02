Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMKAPOOR Sonam Kapoor is all smiles as she remembers Anand Ahuja's proposal in New York; see throwback pic

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. Sonam on Tuesday took to her Instagram account and shared yet another adorable throwback picture with Anand Ahuja from her proposal in New York. She captioned the photo, "Throwback to a wonderful trip where my beautiful husband @anandahuja proposed to me #august2017 #newyork #everydayphenomenal".

As Sonam mentioned the picture was taken back when Anand had proposed to her in New York. The picture indeed screams love. Sonam can be seen all smiles as Anand kissed her. Wearing a floral dress Sonam looked absolutely gorgeous.

Earlier, Anand also shared a throwback picture with Sonam and wrote, "#TBT to 3 years ago this week when I took @sonamkapoor to visit my alma matter @uofpenn #illadelph PS this pic is also the background on that Apple Watch now #everydayphenomenal"

Both Sonam and Anand never fail to express their love for each other on social media platforms and share pictures and videos with the hashtag #everydayphenomenal. Wishing everyone a happy new year 2021, Sonam shared their picture and wrote, "2021 I'm ready to take you on with the love of my life. This year is going to be filled with love, family, friends, work, travel, spiritual growth and much much more. I'm only looking forward to having the best fucking time of our life. We will work hard and live life to the fullest and we aren’t looking back at all..."

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor dated each other for a while before they got married in May 2018. Their wedding was a Big Fat Indian Punjabi Wedding, which was a star-packed affair.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor is gearing for her upcoming crime thriller film Blind. Reportedly, It is going to be a remake of the Korean movie of the same name. The film also features Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Purab Kohli in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Shome Makhija.