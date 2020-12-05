Sonam Kapoor pens adorable note for husband Anand Ahuja: You make every day phenomenal

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMKAHUJA Sonam Kapoor pens adorable note for husband Anand Ahuja

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja never misses a chance to appreciate her husband Anand Ahuja and shower her love on him through social media posts. On Friday, the actress shared beautiful glimpses of her exotic vacation in London with Anand and penned down a loveable note for her life partner. The 'Neerja' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures that showcased some candid moments from the time she cherished with the husband.

In the post, the first snap features the couple, while Anand is seen lovingly staring at his wife, as they both smile, and cherish snowfall. The second capture showcases the couple standing hand in hand as they look forward, facing their back at the camera. The 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' star shared another picture in which the duo look gorgeous in traditional ensembles, as Anand holds Sonam's hand in hand and they both smilingly look at each other.

The other two captures showcase the couple spending romantic time amid the hills, while they twinned in black ensembles. Along with these captures from the memorable vacation with her husband, the 'Raanjhanaa' star penned an equally adorable caption, She noted, "I love you.. you make #everydayphenomenal."

Celebrity followers including filmmaker Homi Adajania and more than 2 lakh followers liked the post, with many leaving sweet comments. Dia Mirza and Patralekhaa left red heart emojis over the post. Of late, the 'I Hate Luv Storys' actor has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor shared a photograph with dad Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea as she majorly missed them.

Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, as well as actress Kiara Advani, are part of Raj Mehta's upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo. While Varun and Neetu have tested COVID positive, there were rumours that Anil Kapoor has been infected a swell. Denying unconfirmed reports that her father Anil has tested positive, Sonam Kapoor has subsequently tweeted: "False reporting is dangerous. I'm sitting in london and I see incorrect information peddled by some parts of the media before I can even speak to my father. Please be responsible in your reportage."

False reporting is dangerous. I’m sitting in london and I see incorrect information peddled by some parts of the media before I can even speak to my father. Please be responsible in your reportage. https://t.co/wJOdbeXxKu — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) December 4, 2020

