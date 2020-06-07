Sonam Kapoor is missing travelling amid lockdown and her latest Instagram photo is proof

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMKAPOOR Sonam Kapoor is missing traveling amid lockdown and her latest Instagram photo is proof

Just like many others, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor too has been sharing her quarantine routine on social media which includes working out, cooking for husband Anand Ahuja, throwback photos, pretty selfies, and whatnot. She has been in Delhi ever since the lockdown began and could not fly down to Mumbai to be near her family--Sunita Kapoor, father Anil Kapoor, sister Rhea, and brother HarshVarrdhan. And now her recent post describes her desire to travel just like many other travelers. In the throwback photo which has been taken at the airport, The Zoya Factor actress can be seen wearing a white V-neck dress with a black shrug accessorized with glasses and boots. Her caption, however, caught the attention of many who thought that she's hinting about traveling to Mumbai, now that the domestic flight operations have resumed.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam wrote alongside, "All my bags are packed and I’m ready to go..... somewhere.. anywhere I miss travelling." Have a look at the post here:

She recently shared a photo in which she was seen all decked up seated in her bed. In the picture, Sonam can be seen wearing blue-coloured block-printed midi dress paired with trendy black coloured loafers. Alongside she wrote, "Lounging in bed is my favourite thing to do."

Also, recently Sonam shared a series of photos that she posted and wrote about how she is getting bored at home. Take a look:

On the professional front, her last appearance was in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulquer Salmaan. The film did not work well at the box office. It is being said that she has been signed for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

