Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja home robbery case: Anil Kapoor thanks Delhi Police for nabbing thieves

Anil Kapoor has thanked the Delhi Police in a tweet for solving the robbery case at the home of his daughter Sonam Kapoor's in-laws on Amrita Shergill Marg. The robbery took place on February 11 and a complaint was filed on February 23. Police have apprehended three people in connection with the robbery case and recovered some of the stolen jewellery worth Rs 1.5 crore.

A nurse, who had been working at the Ahujas residence since March 2021, and her husband were the prime suspects in the case and they have been nabbed by the Police, along with a jeweller in Kalkaji to whom the stolen jewellery was sold.

Anil took to Twitter to thank Delhi Police for their work in solving the case. The Malang actor wrote, "Shoutout to @DelhiPolice for their diligence and hard work at solving crimes in the city. Grateful for their service in solving the robbery case at Ahuja home so promptly under the leadership & guidance of @CPDelhi (sic)."

The thieves who robbed the Ahujas residence of valuables worth Rs 2.4 crore are a couple. A nurse by profession, Aparna Ruth Wilson took care of the Sonam's mother-in-law. She was said to be stealing jewellery from the house over a 10-12 month period till February 2022. Police also shared that Aparna's husband Naresh Kumar Sagar is an accountant at a private firm in Shakarpur. They sold off the jewellery to a jeweller in the Kalkaji area, who has been arrested too.

In March, the Faridabad Police had busted a gang of highly-sophisticated cybercriminals that had allegedly duped Sonam's father-in-law's export-import firm of Rs 27 crore.

Meanwhile, Sonam and her husband Anand are expecting their first baby.