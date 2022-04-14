Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja home robbery case: Police recover Rs 1.5 crore worth of jewellery, 3 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMKAPOORPEDIA Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's home in New Delhi was robbed recently

Highlights The New Delhi residence of Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja was robbed in February

The theft took place on February 11 and an FIR was registered on February 23

Police have recovered some cash and jewellery in the theft

Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested three people in connection with the theft that occurred at Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor's in-laws' home in New Delhi, in which jewellery and cash were said to be stolen. In this case, the crime branch team has also arrested a jeweller from Delhi's Kalkaji area where stolen diamonds and gold jewellery were sold.

The crime branch team has recovered the stolen jewellery and cash worth Rs 1.5 crore. The names of the three accused, who were caught by the police, are Aparna, and her husband Naresh Kumar Sagar and the owner of Verma Jeweler, Dev Verma.

Aparna was a nurse by profession. She used to work in Sonam Kapoor's in-laws' house for a year and a half. Aparna's husband Naresh used to work as an accountant. According to the police, Aparna started working as a nurse in 2012 and came in contact with the victim due to her fellow nurse. At the time of COVID-19 pandemic, she started working in Sonam Kapoor's in-laws' house.

Taking advantage of COVID-19, she started doing duty at night. When she came in during the night, she saw that a lot of jewelery was kept inside the house. Greed got the better of Aparna's mind and she slowly started stealing the diamond and gold jewellery from the house. From March 22, 2021 till February 2022, i.e. for 10 to 12 months, Aparna used to steal something every day.

Aparna's husband Naresh had done MBA and used to do accounting work when he came to know that his wife was stealing from the Ahujas. He also supported her in this activity. Gradually, the stolen jewelery was sold to Verma Jewelers in Kalkaji area of ​​Delhi. In this case, the police have also recovered jewellery worth Rs 1.5 crores.