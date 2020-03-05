Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja make Rhea's birthday special with throwback photos

March 5 marks the birthday of one of the most adored daughters of the Kapoor clan-- Rhea Kapoor. The film producer turned 33-years-old and soon started the pouring in of birthday wishes from fans and the near and dear ones. To make her day even more special, her sister Sonam Kapoor and brother-in-law aka 'jiju' Anand Ahuja took to their social media to wish her with the help of some adorable throwback photos. On one hand, where Anand shared a picture from his wedding, Sonam, on the other had a series of photos coming her way.

Taking to Instagram, Anand along with the photograph wrote, "RheeBee! She hides it well but she's the most giving person I know. Happy Birthday!" Have a look at their wishes here:

Sonam and Rhea, who are the daughters of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and fashion designer Sunita Kapoor run an apparel brand Rheson (made from Rhea and Sonam's names). They even have a younger brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, who made his debut with the 2016 film Mirzya.

Talking about the work front, Sonam was last seen in 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. She has not signed any project as of now. It is being said that she will be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in the sequel of Veere Di Wedding.

