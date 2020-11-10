Sonakshi Sinha impresses with her latest nerdy look

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ASLISONA Sonakshi Sinha

There's no doubt Sonakshi Sinha has been one of the most popular celebrities ever since her debut in Dabangg. However, initially in her career she has been under the radar of the fashion police as many fans believed that Sonakshi needed to amp up her style game. This was because she was typecast as a traditional Indian women, thanks to her debut role of Rajjo. She usually use to make public appearances n events wearing anarkalis and sarees. However, now it is not the case, since a few years the actor has started experimenting with her looks. And this was proved yet again with her latest picture.

Sonakshi recently shared a picture of herself in a herdy look on social media. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo in big glasses, black and white jacket and a silver neck piece. She teamed her look with straight hair, eye liner and nude lipstick. Sonakshi captioned the image saying, "This was a vibe".





The actress has restricted her comment section to her friends only. And as soon as she uploaded the pic, her colleagues and close ones from the industry started commenting. 2019's Notebook actor Zaheer Iqbal said "Excuse me, aap kaun ?", while actress Huma Qureshi wrote, "Namaste maam" to which Sonakshi replied, "@iamhumaq salaam aapa"

Recently, the actress was in news for standing up against cyber bullying. After being subjected to online negativity, Sonakshi, in association with Mission Josh had launched a campaign called Ab Bas to spread awareness on cyber security, impact of online harassment and legal options to deal with such cases.

The cyber cell of Mumbai Police has arrested a 27-year-old man for cyberbullying actress Sonakshi Sinha and using derogatory language against her. "I am immensely grateful to cyber crime branch Mumbai for taking prompt action and being so supportive. I took this step to report the culprits so that even others gather the courage to do the same. Ab Bas, we will not watch and allow online abuse to happen to us or others," Said Sonakshi

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage