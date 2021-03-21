Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAKSHISINHA Sonakshi Sinha gives it back to trolls: I will continue to keep it 'asli'

Actress Sonakshi Sinha says that she doesn't pay much heed to trolls. The actress adds that there was a point when what they said would really bother her, but it does not anymore. "There used to be a time where I used to get really bothered by what is being said about me on social media by trolls and would react as well. But now I have reached a point where it doesn't affect me at all and I have learned to move on," she told IANS.

She adds that trolls are only people who hide behind their phones and spread negativity. They have no place in her life. "These guys sitting behind their phones and constantly spewing negativity aren't important to me. My fans have been extremely supportive and that's what matters. I have always been myself on social media and I will continue to keep it 'asli'," she says.

Meanwhile, Bollywood had a tough time last year due to the pandemic. Theatres were closed down and film shoots were halted. Sonakshi says that because of this situation OTT has grown, but a theatrical experience will always be special for her.

"Lockdown brought a lot of movies closer to viewers because of their digital releases, which has been great, and OTT viewership is definitely huge right now. But watching a movie on the big screen has a different charm altogether," she says.

Now that work has resumed, Sonakshi says that it is important to be as careful as possible on the film set.

"It's different but I guess everyone adapts when required. It's your responsibility to be more cautious and to take all necessary precautions, especially when you're working with so many people. Each person has to be responsible for the sake of the entire unit, and their family," she says.

Meanwhile, the actress has a slew of projects planned and is looking forward to taking on meaningful work.

"I want to continue doing great work that makes me happy. It could be on OTT or theatrical, the content matters for me. Currently, I am finishing my show for Amazon Prime produced by Excel and Tiger Baby. I also have 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India', which is up for release. A couple of other projects are being discussed. So, there is a lot of exciting stuff coming up!" she says.