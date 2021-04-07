Soha Ali Khan shares picture with daughter Inaaya, urges all to 'wear a mask'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAKPATAUDI Soha Ali Khan shares picture with daughter Inaaya

After actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to urge all to wear a mask. The Covid19 cases are alarmingly increasing in Maharashtra and the government has even announced a night curfew. Many Bollywood celebrities have also become a victim to the novel coronavirus. Sharing a picture of herself with daughter Inaaya on her lap, Soha wrote, "Show your love. Wear a mask." The picture shows Inaaya playing with a woman who netizens claim to be the little munchkin's grandmother Sharmila Tagore. She can also be seen wearing a mask.

Soha Ali Khan's fans lauded the actress in the comments section for endorsing wearing masks. One user wrote, "absolutely right." Another said, "Good.. mask is needed for safety and for health." Check out the picture here-

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a selfie wearing a mask. She urged her fans to do the same and wear masks to stay protected from the novel coronavirus. She said, "No propaganda, just wear your mask."

On the other hand, filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday also posted a video urging people to mask up, in order to combat the spread of Covid-19. Johar posted a boomerang clip on Instagram. In the video, he is seen wearing a red mask and chunky glasses and is dressed in a red sweatshirt.

"Mask up! Combat Covid! Stay safe," he wrote as the caption.

Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebs have tested positive for Covid 19, the latest being Katrina Kaif. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all the safety protocols under the advice of my doctors," Katrina shared on Instagram Story. "Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care," she added.