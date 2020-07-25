Sobhita Dhulipala writes of one of her most beautiful experiences as an actor

Image Source : SOBHITA DHULIPALA/ INSTAGRAM Sobhita featured in Anurag Kashyap's segment of the anthology film.

Sobhita Dhulipala says her character in the horror anthology, Ghost Stories, is one of her most beautiful experiences as an actor. Sobhita took to Instagram, where she shared a still of herself from the film.

"One of my most beautiful experiences as an actor has come from my character in ‘Ghost Stories'. A 20-something woman walking a tightrope between terror and tenderness. Neha, who is pregnant again after a couple of miscarriages," she wrote alongside the image, which currently has 16.7k likes.

She added: "Her maternal urges. Her quiet anxiety. Her private losses. An Indian housewife in 1995 London. What is the weight of hope in the face of loss? @anuragkashyap10 @ishaluthra26@sinbadphgura @netflix_in."

Sobhita featured in Anurag Kashyap's segment of the anthology film. The story was set in Britain of the nineties. The story revolves around a paranoid, pregnant woman Neha, who babysits her late sister's son.

The actress will next be seen in director Sashi Kiran's "Major". The film marks Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's debut as producer and is inspired by 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film stars Adivi Sesh in the title role.

"Major" is inspired by the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG commando who lost his life in the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. The bilingual film is being shot in Telugu and Hindi. "Major" is all set to release later this year.

