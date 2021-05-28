Sneha Ullal's bridal pic is once again reminding fans of Aishwarya Rai: 'Xerox copy'

Image Source : INSTA/SNEHA ULLAL, TWITTER/VIKASGUPTA901 Sneha Ullal, Aishwarya Rai

Actress Sneha Ullal, who has been a part of multiple Tollywood and Bollywood films recently shared a stunning picture of herself on Instagram. In the photo, she is seen dressed in a traditional outfit wearing statement jewellery. As soon as she posted the photos, seemingly clicked for a bridal shoot, fans were quick to draw comparisons between her and actress Aishwarya Rai's look in Ashutosh Gowarikar's Jodha Akbar.

"Aishwarya rai Xerox," "Aishwarya Rai..lg rhe h ap," Looking like ashwariya," such comments flooded her post and fans couldn't stop adniring the actresses. Take a look at the picture:

Here're some more pictures of Sneha shared by her on Instagram:

Here's a snap of Aishwarya Rai's look from the film:

It is not recent or first for Sneha to be compared to former Miss World. When Sneha Ullal made her Bollywood debut in 2005, she made instant headlines. Not just because she was cast opposite superstar Salman Khan in her first film, but because of the uncanny resemblance she bore with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Since her first outing, "Lucky: No Time For Love" all those years ago, Sneha has not shared much in common with Aishwarya. Talking about the comparisons she told IANS in an earlier interview, "I am so comfortable in my own skin and all those comparisons didn't bother me. Also, that was also their PR strategy on how to describe me. That thing actually emphasised the entire comparison. Otherwise, it may not have been such big deal."

On the work front, Sneha made her comeback to acting last year with Zee5's web series Expiry Date.