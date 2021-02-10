Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL KHAN Sneak-Peak into Irrfan Khan-Sutapa's beautiful farmhouse, Babil shares glimpse

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan is an avid social media user and is quite active on Instagram. He keeps sharing emotional videos and posts of his late father. Recently, Babil has shared glimpses of his mother Sutapa Sikdar's farmhouse. Earlier, Sutapa celebrated her birthday and Reminisced Irrfan's habit of forgetting birthdays. However, Irrfan died last year after battling neuroendocrine tumour for two-year.

Now, Talking about the farmhouse, Babil shared a few pictures, which is being given finishing touches. He wrote, "A little vibe of mamma’s farmhouse." The pictures show a beautiful place on the banks of a water body. The farmhouse has a huge courtyard and spiral staircase that joins the mains to the terrace. Plain white walls managed to add beauty to the farmhouse.

Take a look:

Babil's fans and followers are impressed with the serene farmhouse. A user said, "This is so beautiful." Another wrote, "Serene n feeling of vastness with no boundaries. awesome."

On the related note, Sutapa celebrated her birthday recently and reminisced Irrfan's habit of forgetting birthdays. She shared an emotional post on her birthday and wrote, "You could never remember birthdays..off-late you were kind of embarrassed of that.. This was about this world and its ways... Do you remember today in the world with some other energies.. How is it up there? You always wondered when you were in this world always about the other world ..do you still forget birthdays?"

She also shared a rare picture with Irrfan and continued, "attaching a photo when you forgot again. Sending you tightest hug," she added.

Meanwhile, Irrfan died in Mumbai in April 2020 at the age of 54. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, a rare form of cancer that attacks various parts of the body.