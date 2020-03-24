Singer Kanika Kapoor's uncle, his family test negative for coronavirus

Eleven of the 35 occupants of Kalpana Tower where Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor stayed with her uncle on March 13, have tested negative for Corona virus. The reports of 24 persons are awaited. Kanika had visited Kalpana Tower to attend the house warming party of her maternal uncle Vipul Tandon's flat no 902 in the building. District magistrate Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari said, "As many as 56 people had attended the 'grah pravesh' function hosted by Vipul Tandon on March 13.

Chief Medical Officer Ashok Shukla said 35 samples were collected on Friday and Saturday and the test results of 11 came on Monday. "Eleven people of the family including Vipul Tandon, Radhika Tandon, Meena Tandon, Mukul Kumar Tandon, Nandini Tandon, Yash Tandon, Manvi Tandon, Khyati Tandon, Subhash Mehrotra, Ruchi Mehrotra and Sonal Mehrotra have tested negative and the reports of 24 others are awaited," he said.

After the news of Kanika Kapoor testing positive for coronavirus broke the internet, the singer confessed it through a social media post and shared her side fo the story.

She wrote, "Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19.

My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care,KK."

