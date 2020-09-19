Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DILJITDOSANJH Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh voices support for farmers protesting agri Bills

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has voiced his support for farmers protesting against the three agriculture sector Bills passed by Lok Sabha. The Lower House of Parliament passed the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill on Thursday. It had passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill on Tuesday.

The bills seek to deregulate the sale of agricultural produce to ensure better prices for the farmers. But many farm organisations and opposition parties say they are a step towards dismantling the minimum support price (MSP) regime.

"Kisaan Bachao, Desh Bachao. Kisaan Virodhi Bill Da Asi Sarey Virod Karde Haan (Save farmers, save the country. We all oppose the anti-farmer Bills)," Dosanjh said in a tweet.

When someone asked him on Twitter to either read the ordinances or not comment, he replied that farmers of Punjab have come out on the roads and somebody should talk to them. Dosanjh added that he himself belonged to a farmer's family.

Replying to another person who asked him how the ordinances were against the interest of farmers, Dosanjh said the farmers would not be able to "decide" the rates for their produce and they do not have enough space to store their crops.

"We expect farmers to feed the nation but they can't decide on the rates," he tweeted.

