Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRUTI HAASAN Shruti Haasan on father Kamal Haasan: My dad never punished, yelled at me

Actress Shruti Haasan says her father and actor-politician Kamal Haasan has never punished or yelled at her. Shruti was treating her fans with a question-and-answer session, where one user asked the "worst punishment" she has got from her father. Shruti replied: "My dad never punished, yelled at me. He wasn't like that. He was always using reason and logic, but I think I once made a mistake and he was like 'I am so disappointed'."

A second fan asked about Kamal, to which Shruti said: "He's very well. He's in Chennai isolating himself and doing well." The actress, who is also known for her vocal prowess, said if given a choice between heavy metal and grunge rock, she would choose "heavy metal". She added: "If I had to listen everyday... yeah... probably... without a doubt actually."

What's the first thing you would do when the lockdown ends, one asked. "I would definitely go back to work. I miss working and I will go to work only when it's safe," she said. Also, talking about her Telugu film "Gabbar Singh" completing eight years, Shruti said she feels lucky to be a part of such a super hit movie. "It feels so good. I feel really lucky and blessed to have been part of such a big superhit movie... it changed a lot of things for me," she said.

A couple of months ago, Shruti Haasan broke the internet over going under the knife. The actress came out in the open and confessed that she got plastic surgery done and also slammed the trolls for body shamming. In a powerful post, she wrote, “So .... I decided to post this right after my previous post and I’ll tell you why. I’m not one driven by other people’s opinions of me but the constant commenting and she’s too fat now she’s too thin is so avoidable. These two pictures have been taken three days apart. I’m sure there are women out there who relate to what I’m going to say. Most often I’m at the mercy of my hormones mentally and physically and over the years I work hard to try and have a healthy relationship with it. It isn’t easy. The pain isn’t easy the physical changes aren’t easy but what’s become easier to me is to share my journey.”

(With IANS inputs)

