Shreya Ghoshal welcome baby boy with husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya

Popular playback singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband, entrepreneur Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, on Saturday became parents to their first child, a baby boy. Ghoshal, who announced her pregnancy in March, took to Twitter to share the news of the baby's arrival. She shared a statement note on her verified social media accounts and thanked fans for their blessings and wishes.

"God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. "Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy," the 36-year-old singer said in a statement posted on the microblogging site.

Soon after her post, her friends and colleagues from the industry wished her well. "Many many congratulations. This is such a wonderful news . Hope you and the baby are doing well. Lots of love and congratulations from the Mohan & Pandya family @shreyaghoshal @shiladitya @soumghoshal Nana Nani Dada Dadi," singer Neeti Mohan commented on the post.

"Huge huge congrats my dearest @shreyaghoshal & @shiladitya .. May God bless him with the best of health and happiness always. Tons of love to you all," wrote singer-actress Sophie Choudry. Composer Vishal Dadlani also had an adorable wish for Shreya. He wrote, "YES!!! GUPLU 2.0, for the win!!! Congratulations, @shreyaghoshal and @shiladitya ! Finally my Nishachar friend will have a reason to stay up late!! Love you guys!"

Akriti Kakkar, Salim Merchant, Shruti Pathak, Shekhar Ravijani among others also congratulated the couple.

Ghoshal tied the knot with Mukhopadhyaya, 37, in 2015 after a courtship of almost a decade.

She has sung several popular songs, including "Ghar More Pardesiya" from the 2019 film "Kalank", title track of 2018's "Dhadak", "Deewani Mastani" from "Bajirao Mastani" (2015) and "Bairi Piya" from "Devdas", which marked her debut in 2002.