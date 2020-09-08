Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRADDHAKAPOOR Shraddha Kapoor wishes happy birthday to her ‘aaji’ Asha Bhosle by sharing the singer’s picture

Actress Shraddha Kapoor never fails to show her love for her family on social media. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to share a pic of her aaji, singer Asha Bhosle and her elder sister Meena Khadikar on their birthday.

Shraddha wrote in the caption saying, “Double birthday love @asha.bhosle #MeenaAaji.”

In the picture, the Mangeshkar sisters can be seen standing in front of Asha’s big portrait in the background.

Meanwhile, a day before on Monday, Asha Bhosle wished Meena by posting their black-and-white throwback picture of their childhood and wrote, “Join me in wishing my elder sister Meena Tai on her 89th birthday today. Meena Tai & I in this photo as I remember our childhood days. Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the...”

For the unversed Meena has also sung a few songs but couldn’t gain much popularity as her siblings Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.

On the other hand talking about Shraddha Kapoor’s relation with the sister duo, actress’ maternal grandfather Pandharinath Kolhapure was the nephew of Asha and Meena’s father Deenanath Mangeshkar. Therefore, Shraddha is the great-niece of Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Meena Khadikar, Usha Mangeshkar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

In a recent interview with a leading daily Asha Bhosle, who has been active since 1943 spoke about the pandemic. She said, “I haven’t seen a world like this before - I was a young, I was born in 1933, when diseases like plague, cholera, influenza, typhoid etc. were around but we as a family managed to get past them.”

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage