Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRADDHAKAPOOR Shraddha Kapoor treats fans to mesmerising sunkissed picture in Maldives

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor on Wednesday treated her fans to a mesmerizing sun-kissed picture as she posed in an exotic lotion of the Maldives. The 'Half Girlfriend' star shared two pictures from her outing at the breathtakingly beautiful location on Instagram. In the first picture, she can be seen having a hearty breakfast amid the picturesque view of the seashore. The actor is seen smilingly posing for the lens, as she donned a blue mesh crop top and peach colour shorts and bore a no make up look.

The second photo sees the actor soaking the sun as she strikes a pose with her eyes closed. In the backdrop, one can catch a mesmerising view of the light blue sea and clouded sky. Taking to the caption, the 'Baaghi 3' star wrote, " Sublime Sun" and added a sun beach and a blue heart emoticon. Celebrity fashion designer Ami Patel and more than 7 lakh fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform. Scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left red heart and fire emoticons, as they praised the lovable picture.

On the other hand, Shraddha appears to be enjoying quality time at the picturesque location with beau Rohan Shrestha. The duo have been sharing similar pictures on their Instagram stories which gave air to the rumours that the two on the vacation together.

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor, recently announced her next project titled 'Chaalbaaz In London', which will be a reboot of the 1989 rom-com classic 'Chaalbaaz' directed by Pankaj Parashar, who helmed the original flick starring late legendary star Sridevi.

Also, The actor has also signed a three-film franchise based on the tele-series 'Naagin', to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

(With ANI inputs)