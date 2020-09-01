Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRADDHAKAPOOR Shraddha Kapoor’s heartwarming gesture towards photographers, provides financial help during COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the country hard in all aspects including the economy. A lot of people happened to lose their jobs and have been struggling with financial issues. Amidst all this, our Bollywood celebrities are trying their best to help the people in need. Recently, actress Shraddha Kapoor who is active in social work provided monetary help to some photographers during this tough time. Expressing his gratitude, one of the photographers took to social media and thanked the actress by writing a heartfelt post for her. He wrote, "Embrace the elegance and beauty with a pure heart like Shraddha Kapoor @shraddhakapoor"

That’s not all, Shraddha has also been an active voice for a lot of other issues like helping stray animals and sustainable living. During the lockdown, the actress used her time to help stray animals under the initiative #LockdownZooz. She has shared a number of posts on the issue and has been encouraging her fans to help the strays.

Apart from this, Shraddha urged everyone to take this pandemic seriously and be thankful for what they have while doing whatever one can to help. She said, "I would urge everyone who all are in a very blessed position, you know, the fact that we can even check our Instagram, tune in live. The fact that we have a phone to do that. So I am pretty sure that we can do that whatever little we can do, even if it is a little amount, we can donate to whatever cause that we believe in."

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff which received positive reviews from the audience. Meanwhile, she is yet to announce her upcoming projects.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage