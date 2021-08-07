Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA Shooting for ‘Doctor G!’ in Prayagraj will bring back deluge of emotions: Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says filming the next schedule of his upcoming movie "Doctor G!" in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj will take him on the trip down memory lane. The campus comedy-drama, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, will see the 36-year-old Chandigarh-born actor play Dr Uday Gupta.

Khurrana, who earlier visited Prayagraj during his time on reality show "Roadies", said he was amazed by the "history, heritiage and architecture"of the city.

“I still remember getting mesmerised by its history, heritage and architecture. Prayagraj sees the confluence of three rivers - Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. I will be shooting again in this beautiful city and I can’t wait to go back,” Khurrana said in a statement.

The actor said he would like to revisit the places where he had shot for "Roadies".

“It will bring back a deluge of emotions and nostalgia for me. I will try and find some time to visit the places that I had shot for Roadies just to relive my days of struggle and self-belief. It will be amazing to shoot in the city that carved my fortune at the start of my career,” he added," he added.

"Doctor G!" is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat along with Kashyap.

Backed by Junglee Pictures, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. Prior to Prayagraj, the team had travelled to Bhopal for a month-long schedule.