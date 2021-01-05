Shoojit Sircar shares BTS pic from 'Piku' as he wishes Deepika on birthday, has advance wish for Irrfan Khan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHOOJIT SIRCAR Shoojit Sircar shares BTS pic from 'Piku' as he wishes Deepika on birthday, has advance wish for Irrfan

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone turned 35 today. The actress managed to keep ruling the headlines with her performances, personal life, and style statements. As the actress rang in her birthday, her fans flooded social media with heartfelt wishes. On the other hand, Bollywood celebrities also dedicated special and cute posts for the Bajirao Mastani actress and wished her. Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar penned an adorable wish for Deepika, and also shared advanced wishes for late actor Irrfan Khan in the same post.

While Deepika celebrates her special day, today, January 7 will mark Irrfan's first birth anniversary since he passed away in April last year. Sircar had directed Deepika and Irrfan in his 2015 superhit "Piku", also starring Amitabh Bachchan.

"Happy birthday and warm wishes & joy @deepikapadukone And advance Happy Birthday wishes to dear Irfaan. @irrfan (Behind the scene pic from Piku)," wrote Sircar, along with a BTS still of the film.

Irrfan Khan, one of India's most versatile and loved actors, left an indelible mark on both Indian and international cinema with his performances in films like "Maqbool", "The Lunchbox", "Paan Singh Tomar" and "The Namesake". He breathed his last at the age of 53 on April 29, 2020. The actor, who was battling cancer, succumbed to a colon infection at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital.

Meanwhile, the birthday will next be seen in Kabir Khan's 83 where Ranveer Singh plays former World Cup-winning captain of the Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev and Deepika plays Kapil's wife Romi Dev.

She will also be seen in Shakun Batra's yet-untitled next, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

(With IANS inputs)