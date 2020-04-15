Shilpa Shetty surprises fans with adorable video with daughter Samisha on completing 15M TikTok followers

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shilpa Shetty shares adorable video with daughter Samisha on completing 15M TikTok followers

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra welcomed their little bundle of joy, daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra on February 15th. The actress was filled with joy and announced the news by sharing the picture of her little hand on social media. Since then, 15 numbers has become special for her. The actress surprised her fans on Wednesday as she shared an adorable video with her daughter and confessed that '15' is very special for her. She revealed that on April 15 this year, her daughter Samisha has turned two months old and she has completed 15 million followers on Tik Tok.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "Some things in life are a little more special than the others. The number ‘15’ has been added to that list now! Our daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra, came into our lives on 15th Feb and she turns two months old today on 15th April. It’s also a very special and happy coincidence that we have become a family of 15 MILLION on @indiatiktok today, on the 15th of April.. So grateful for all the love & blessings that you have showered on my family and me over the years... humbled beyond words. Hope you continue to stand by us, rock solid, even in the years to come" Watch the video here-

Earlier in February, announcing the news of Samisha's arrival through surrogacy, Shilpa wrote, "Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah | Our prayers have been answered with a miracle...With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel Samisha Shetty Kundra Born: February 15, 2020 Junior SSK in the house ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”.You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi and complete our family. Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings Ecstatic parents Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is very active on Tik Tok. The actress keeping sharing videos on the platform that frequently features her sister Shamita Shetty and husband Raj Kundra. Recently on siblings' day, the actress wishes her sister Shamita with a fun Tik Tok video. She wrote, "I had someone who kept me going on my lowest days amid all the struggles life could throw at me, and for that I’m forever grateful to you for standing by me. Time has flown by but this must be said, you are IRREPLACEABLE. It’s “US” against the World, always... my Tunki Ae love ya! ~ Also, wishing all of you a very Happy and Blessed Easter!"

On the work front, Shilpa is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. The film stars Abhimamyu Dassani and YouTube sensation Shirley Setia. It is set to release in June this year.

She will also be seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafferi and south actor Pranitha Subhash.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage