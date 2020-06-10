Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPASHETTYKUNDRA Shilpa Shetty, son Viaan have solution for your boredom, teach how to make DIY salt scrub. Watch video

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown in the country, many celebrities showed their creative side on social media. One amongst those was Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra who became our daily dose of entertainment, thanks to her funny TikTok videos and motivational posts. Every now and then diva posted some or the other photo or video for her fans that would either make them laugh, motivate them to get healthy or gave them solutions for their problems. Sailing in the same boat, the 'Dhadkan' star on Wednesday, shared a new video on Instagram which also featured her eight-year-old son Viaan. The mother-son duo in the video was seen making a homemade 'Mojito Salt Scrub' which she preferred calling 'Lemon Mint Salt Scrub.' Shilpa says this activity was a solution for all those bored children and mothers who want innovative ideas to keep their kid occupied at home.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, she shared her latest post and wrote alongside, "Making a DIY Salt Scrub with Viaan This is for all those bored children and Moms who need innovative ideas to keeps their kids occupied (I know that feeling) It works better when there is a creative and useful end result. Viaan wanted to try out a homemade ‘Mojito Salt Scrub’, or as I prefer calling it, the ‘Lemon Mint Salt Scrub’ It is as simple to make as the name suggests. This scrub can effectively help kids and grown-ups relax, and drains out all kinds of negativity from the body when you soak your feet in water mixed with the scrub."

Have a look:

Here's how you can make the super simple scrub at home:

1 cup of powdered rock/Epsom salt

1/4cup of almond/coconut oil

5/8 crushed mint leaves

1/2 tsp of lemon zest, &

Just a dash of lemon juice - and voila!

Just remember to preserve it in an airtight container, away from any kind of moisture.

Shilpa Shetty recently celebrated her 45th birthday with family. She shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations on Instagram and wrote, "Yaaay! My favourite vanilla meringue cake freshly baked by the bestest hubby in the world , @rajkundra9 ,family by my side ( the rest on a video call )and all the love , wishes and blessings pouring in from all over the world .. Feeling a surge of love and gratitude.. Thaaankyouuuuu all sooooo much."

While her businessman husband wrote, "To my Darling Wife, You are that woman who transformed my imperfections into perfections, with your love. Just seeing you smile lights up the darkest of days and makes it all worth it. You are not just the mother of my children, but the Queen of my life and heart. I Love you Beyond words. Happy Birthday my jaan."

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage