Image Source : INSTA/RAJKUNDRA Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra will look perfect in Punjabi version of 'Titanic' and this video is proof

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are one of the most happening couples of the tinsel town. Every now and then, they leave fans impressed with either their public appearance or social media banter. Yet again, the couple did the same when they shared a glimpse of how a Punjabi version of the iconic Hollywood film 'Titanic' would look like. Thanks to Raj's Instagram handle, we got our hands on this hilarious video where he imagines himself and Shilpa to be dancing the Punjabi song 'Laung Laachi' from the 2018 film of the same name. What caught everyone's attention was the fact that the two of them were dressed as the lead couple and actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet who played the role of Jack and Rose respectively.

The ROFL video was the latest addition to Raj's "#Rajfuntra" diaries and showed his face-swapping skills. In the same, Shilpa as Rose can be seen walking towards her Jack and then the two of them enjoy with each other as they dance and rejoice to the Punjabi track. Not just the video but also the caption which caught everyone's attention.

Raj wrote alongside, "Finally...evidence that there was a Punjabi Couple on the titanic! I rest my case. Happy Sunday #SundayMasti #Rajfuntra #gratitude #laughteristhebestmedicine."

The video caught the attention of not just the fans but also Raj's sister-in-law and actress Shamita Shetty who dropped a laughing emoji in the comment section.

Well, this isn't the first time Kundras have shared a video of this kind. Just a few days back, the actress shared a video made by her son Viaan, in which he visioned the actress as Cate Blanchetts character Hela, goddess of death, in "Thor: Ragnarok". Viaan morphed his mother's face over Blanchett's in various scenes of the superhero film. In the clip, Viaan pitted Shilpa against the deadly virus Covid-19, represented by Chris Hemsworth's character Thor.

Shilpa wrote: "Viaan put a smile on my face with this video he made, describing how mumma handled COVID-19 All NEGATIVE... Still being positive hoping for a better Covid-free future for all."

Catch a glimpse of some more videos of the couple here:

Shilpa has two films lined up. She will be seen in "Hungama 2", the sequel to the 2003 hit "Hungama", and also "Nikamma", which stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.