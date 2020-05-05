Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra show off their 'classy-Punjabi' steps in a dance face-off. Who did it better?

If there's one celebrity who has been keeping the masses entertained right from the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown, it's definitely Shilpa Shetty. And her husband's involvement in the same acts as the cherry on top. The couple has been sharing super funny and sometimes even informative videos and TikToks on the social media platform and winning our hearts. After showing everyone their modern-day Mahabharat, they are back once again with a dance face-off. In the latest video shared by Shilpa on Instagram, the duo can be seen grooving to a tune in two different frames namely--classy and Punjabi.

The video shared on Instagram was captioned, "Because it’s trending! #Happydance #classy or #punjabi? Please decide #proudpuniabi #lockdown mode!" Check it out:

Currently, Shilpa is quarantining with her family at their Mumbai home. She is enjoying spending time with Raj, their eight-year-old son Viaan and month-old daughter Samisha. Have a look at some of their other videos here:

For the unversed, the couple got hitched in 2009 and became parents to a son whom they named Viaan Raj Kundra. Earlier this year, Shilpa and Raj welcomed their second child - a daughter named Samisha via surrogacy.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will next be seen in Sabbir Khan's upcoming film Nikamma.

