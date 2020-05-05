Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra show off their 'classy-Punjabi' steps in a dance face-off. Who did it better?

If there's one celebrity who has been keeping the masses entertained right from the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown, it's definitely Shilpa Shetty. And her husband's involvement in the same acts as the cherry on top. The couple has been sharing super funny and sometimes even informative videos and TikToks on the social media platform and winning our hearts. After showing everyone their modern-day Mahabharat, they are back once again with a dance face-off. In the latest video shared by Shilpa on Instagram, the duo can be seen grooving to a tune in two different frames namely--classy and Punjabi.
The video shared on Instagram was captioned, "Because it’s trending! #Happydance #classy or #punjabi? Please decide #proudpuniabi #lockdown mode!" Check it out:
Currently, Shilpa is quarantining with her family at their Mumbai home. She is enjoying spending time with Raj, their eight-year-old son Viaan and month-old daughter Samisha. Have a look at some of their other videos here:
Daddyji aur Mummyji ke beech jung ched ke humaare Bete ji ne Sunday ka funda badal diya! Isiliye, our modern-day Mahabharat has modern-day problems and modern-day shastra 🧨⚔️😂😂😂 #SondaysBeLike Kaisa laga yeh yudh aapko? @rajkundra9 . . . . . #sundaysbelike #sonday #mahabharat #fun #gratitude #love #laughs
I had shared a little exercise-fun with Viaan a few days ago, and I was asked for the entire workout video. Well, I don’t have the entire workout captured, but sharing what I found from my archives. I truly believe that the family that eats, prays and works out together... stays together! Oftentimes when @rajkundra9 and I workout in the mornings, we get Viaan to join us too. We do understand that if it's not fun for him, he's not going to enjoy the process. So, while we roped in some abs workout for ourselves, we got him to hop, slide, and jump around. Our workout helps us build & strengthen the abdominal muscles, while it also helps improve the mind-body coordination and enhances speed & endurance capacity. Viaan, on the other hand, was just happy to be jumping around and using up some of that pent up energy. A morning well-spent, this was! I hope you all are staying home and staying fit too! . @thevinodchanna . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #MondayMotivation #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #homefitness #homeworkouts #fitness #COVID19
For the unversed, the couple got hitched in 2009 and became parents to a son whom they named Viaan Raj Kundra. Earlier this year, Shilpa and Raj welcomed their second child - a daughter named Samisha via surrogacy.
Some things in life are a little more special than the others. The number ‘15’ has been added to that list now❤️! Our daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra🧿, came into our lives on 15th Feb and she turns two months old today on 15th April. It’s also a very special and happy coincidence that we have become a family of 15 MILLION on @indiatiktok today, on the 15th of April😍🤩 So grateful for all the love & blessings that you have showered on my family and me over the years... humbled beyond words. Hope you continue to stand by us, rock solid, even in the years to come🙏🏻❤️🤗🧿🌈 ~ @rajkundra9 . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day19 #SamishaShettyKundra #happiness #gratitude #blessed #grateful #daughter #15Million #TikTokIndia
One of the greater joys of life is to see your efforts coming to fruition in this circle of life; whether it is about starting a new venture, seeing your child grow up or just the plants you nurture bearing vegetables and fruits for you to enjoy. Planted these seeds in pots a few months ago and was thrilled to see brinjals and chillies ready to be harvested 🍆🌶😍 As they say, what you sow, so you shall reap. Clean organic produce. Same with your thoughts actually, think clean and positive; and the fruits those thoughts manifest into will be beautiful. C’est la vie! Mother Nature never fails to amaze me. Today, I’m grateful for the fresh produce and for nature’s many blessings... Oh also, the Baingan Ka Bharta we had for lunch was delicious 😍 . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day13 #stayhome #staysafe #stayindoors #gratitude #IndiaFightsCorona #MotherNature #throwback
On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will next be seen in Sabbir Khan's upcoming film Nikamma.
