Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra moves Bombay High Court against ED's notice in money laundering case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty,

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra approached the Bombay High Court in connection with a money laundering case. Last month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sent them a notice to vacate their residence and farmhouse, after their residential premises in Mumbai's Juhu area and farmhouse near Pawna Lake, were provisionally attached by the probe agency in connection in the alleged case.

Now, the matter to be heard on Thursday, October 10. The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the ED not to take action against the eviction notices sent to actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra.

The eviction notices were issued on September 27 directing the couple to vacate their properties. Earlier this year, the Mumbai Zonal Office provisionally attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs. 97.79 crore belonging to Ripu Sudan Kundra aka Raj Kundra under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

ED initiated investigation on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by Maharashtra Police and Delhi Police against M/s Variable Tech Pte Ltd, late Amit Bhardwaj, Ajay Bhardwaj, Vivek Bhardwaj, Simpy Bhardwaj, Mahender Bhardwaj and number of MLM agents, wherein it has been alleged that they had collected huge amounts of funds in the form of Bitcoins (worth Rs 6,600 crore in 2017 itself) from the gullible public with the false promises of 10 per cent per month return in the form of Bitcoins.

ED investigation revealed that Raj Kundra received 285 Bitcoins from the master mind and promoter of the Gain Bitcoin Ponzi scam Amit Bhardwaj for setting up a Bitcoin mining farm in Ukraine.

Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer: Kartik Aaryan returns as Rooh Baba to fight two Manjulikas | WATCH