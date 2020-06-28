Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA Shilpa Shetty pens appreciation post for Sushmita Sen for 'splendid job' in Aarya

Actress Sushmita Sen's performance in "Aarya" has left Shilpa Shetty in complete awe of her. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa on Sunday penned an appreciation post for Sushmita, calling her "tigress". "This lockdown has taught me a few things, the first being how important it is to appreciate, if you do then acknowledge and also praise. I feel, we are so miserly with praise... so (Sunday) binge watched 'Aarya' and I have to say I'm so so happy to see you back (with a bang).

"Sushmita, what a splendid job, such a nuanced performance... loved every bit," Shilpa wrote.

Shilpa did not stop here. She continued her post by showering Sushmita with more kind words.

"Wishing you more success in all your endeavours, because you deserve it all. So proud and love you my tigress... you have conquered and how. Wishing you all the luck my friend," Shilpa added.

Along with it, she posted a picture in which the beauties can be seen sharing smiles with each other.

Responding to Shilpa's post, Sushmita wrote: "You are truly beautiful woman. Thank you so much @theshilpashetty for being ever gracious and genuinely one of a kind."

Earlier, Salman Khan lauded Sushmita Sen for her performance in Aarya. Sharing a video on Instagram, he was seen modifying some of his superhit dialogues and using them to heap praises on the former Miss Universe. “Swagat to karo Aarya ka (Do welcome Aarya)...Sushmita ke comeback ka faisla sahi aur boht sahi hi ho skta hai ( Sushmita’s decision to comeback can only be good and very good),” he said.

I want to add another favourite dialogue😁 “Haye mera bachcha”😍Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan for the love & appreciation, it means d world to us at #TeamAarya 🤗❤️💃🏻 I love you!!! #cherished @RamKMadhvani @DisneyplusHSVIP 😀💃🏻 https://t.co/KvqBi0eIL4 — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) June 27, 2020

"Aarya" is a family crime-thriller drama directed by "Neerja" fame filmmaker Ram Madhvani. The web series, which premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar, on June 19, marks the return of Sushmita Sen to the acting industry after a gap of five years. In the series, she plays the protagonist, a powerful and strong character, who goes above and beyond expectations to protect her family from the world of crime.

