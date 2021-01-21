Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal shoot for title track of 'Hungama 2'

Filmmaker Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 has resumed shoot, and the cast has lately been busy filming the title track of the film. The cast including Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash shot for the peppy song with a dash of retro in the city.

"The song is supposed to represent the fun vibe of the film. With four leads and so many dancers in frame, it was critical to get the entertainment quotient right. But the whole cast has bonded so well and they were so effortlessly in sync," said a source in the unit.

The film is the second installment of the Hungama franchise that started in 2003, Shooting for the new film started last year but had to be stopped due to nationwide lockdown.

Shilpa recently announced her return to the set with an Instagram post. The Bollywood actress got a Covid test done before resuming shooting for the upcoming film. She took to her verified Instagram account on Wednesday to inform about the same. The actress also shared a Boomerang video where she features in a retro look, dressed up like veteran actress-dancer Helen in her heydays. She captioned the post as, "Back on sets.. Covid tested. Hungama 2 in retro vibes. An ode to the OG queen #helenji. #vintage #fun #dance #retro #hungama2."

On a related note, Paresh Rawal, whose character was one of the highlights of 'Hungama' is reuniting with Priyadarshan after seven years. The duo has worked together in comedies like 'Hera Pheri', 'Bhagam Bhaag', and 'Malamaal Weekly'.

The 2003 Hungama starred Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani and Rimi Sen in leading roles. Hungama 2 brings back actor Meezan Jafri on the silver screen, who made his Bollywood debut with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2019 production Malaal.

(With IANS Inputs)