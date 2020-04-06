Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shilpa Shetty is inspired by her 68-year-old mother-in-law who works out at home, son Viaan cheers for daadi

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty loves to interact with her fans and this we know by the fact that she is quite active on her social media platforms where she everyday posts photos or videos of herself or her family. Yet again she did the same and this time it wasn't her but her 68-year-old mother-in-law Usha Rani Kundra who was seen working out at home despite the fact that she is 'highly diabetic.' We now know where the 44-year-old actress gets her motivation from! Not just Shilpa, even her son Viaan is seen all pepped up after seeing her daadi doing workout even during the three-week lockdown.

The video was shared by the actress on Instagram with a caption that read, "My 68-year-old Mom-in-law working out and I sneaked up on her... this is sooo inspiring. She’s highly diabetic but just the fact that she takes the time out to walk (even if it’s around the house) or do yoga/stretch or breathe... she makes that effort. I respect the discipline she maintains, only shows that she ‘values’ her health. This video is so inspiring, it is proof that it’s never too late to start."

Shilpa further stated, "She’s gonna kill me for posting this, but I had to... Love you mom... So grateful for all your blessings and for the fact that you inspire us all."

On April 5, the actress participated in the '9 baje 9 minute diya jalao' initiative of PM Narendra Modi and lighted a candle to show solidarity. She took to Instagram to share her act and wrote alongside, "#9baje9minute .. we did it.. Hope you did too. Sending everyone, love , light and gratitude.

Thankyou @narendramodi ji for suggesting this gesture and lighting up our lives with positivity and strength We will overcome this.... Together."

Shilpa is these days quarantining with her family. On the professional front, she will be making her comeback to the big screen with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma, which also stars Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani. Next, she also has Priyadarshan’s comedy Hungama 2 in line.

