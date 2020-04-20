Shilpa Shetty believes 'family that works out together stays together.' Shares video with Viaan and Raj Kundra

Actress Shilpa Shetty believes in the vintage mantra: The family that eats, prays and works out together, stays together. On Monday, Shilpa, who has been inspiring fans with her fitness and health regime, spoke about the workout schedule she and her family follow. She shared how she makes workout session fun for her son.
"I had shared a little exercise-fun with Viaan (Shilpa's son) a few days ago, and I was asked for the entire workout video. Well, I don't have the entire workout captured, but sharing what I found from my archives. I truly believe that the family that eats, prays and works out together... stays together! Oftentimes when @rajkundra9 and I workout in the mornings, we get Viaan to join us too. We do understand that if it's not fun for him, he's not going to enjoy the process. So, while we roped in some abs workout for ourselves, we got him to hop, slide, and jump around," Shilpa wrote, sharing a glimpse of her workout session with husband, businessman Raj Kundra, and their son Viaan.
View this post on Instagram
I had shared a little exercise-fun with Viaan a few days ago, and I was asked for the entire workout video. Well, I don’t have the entire workout captured, but sharing what I found from my archives. I truly believe that the family that eats, prays and works out together... stays together! Oftentimes when @rajkundra9 and I workout in the mornings, we get Viaan to join us too. We do understand that if it's not fun for him, he's not going to enjoy the process. So, while we roped in some abs workout for ourselves, we got him to hop, slide, and jump around. Our workout helps us build & strengthen the abdominal muscles, while it also helps improve the mind-body coordination and enhances speed & endurance capacity. Viaan, on the other hand, was just happy to be jumping around and using up some of that pent up energy. A morning well-spent, this was! I hope you all are staying home and staying fit too! . @thevinodchanna . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #MondayMotivation #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #homefitness #homeworkouts #fitness #COVID19
"Workout helps us build and strengthen the abdominal muscles, while it also helps improve the mind-body coordination and enhances speed and endurance capacity," said the actress.
View this post on Instagram
Being indoors for days on end can lead to the body stiffening up. One of the best ways to give your body the much-needed flexibility and toning, is through a few rounds of Surya Namaskaras . It’s a complete workout. To make it even more beneficial, I added a few variations. You can try it out too (if your body has no injuries and permits). It helps increase shoulder-&-core strength while improving back flexibility, stamina, and endurance. This one’s also a high calorie-burning variation, so performing about 8 to 16 repetitions every alternate day will also help reduce fat and increase metabolism too. Today, I’m grateful for the ability to share whatever knowledge I have with millions of people around the globe. Please do take care of your health and your families too. Stay indoors, stay safe. . @sairajyoga . . . . . #MondayMotivation #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day18 #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #yoga #yogisofinstagram #SuryaNamaskara #stayhome #staysafe
She added: "Viaan, on the other hand, was just happy to be jumping around and using up some of that pent up energy. A morning well-spent, this was! I hope you all are staying home and staying fit too."
View this post on Instagram
My 68-year-old Mom-in-law working out and I sneaked up on her... this is sooo inspiring. She’s highly diabetic but just the fact that she takes the time out to walk (even if it’s around the house) or do yoga/stretch or breathe... she makes that effort. I respect the discipline she maintains, only shows that she ‘values’ her health. This video is so inspiring, it is proof that it’s never too late to start. She’s gonna kill me for posting this, but I had to... Love you and your spirit mom... So grateful for all your blessings and for the fact that you inspire us all❤️🧿🤗🌈 . . . . . #MondayMotivation #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day11 #FitIndia #SwasthRahoMastRaho #gratitude #family #fitness #homeworkout #stayhome #staysafe
On the film front, Shilpa is all set to make her comeback into acting with "Nikamma" and "Hungama 2".
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries