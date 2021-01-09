Shibani Dandekar pens adorable wish for Farhan Akhtar on birthday |PIC

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIBANI DANDEKAR Shibani Dandekar pens adorable wish for Farhan Akhtar on birthday

Actress-VJ Shibani Dandekar on Saturday shared an awwdorable and romantic birthday post for her boyfriend, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. Shibani's post is all about love for his husband who turned 47 today. Sharing a stunning picture from their recent vacation, Shibani described the actor as her 'best friend' and the 'love of her life'. The cute photo featured the lovebirds enjoying pool time as they happily pose for the cameras.

"To the love of my life, my best friend, my ludo partner ... wouldn’t know how to be on this journey without you... lucky to have you holding my hand and watching my back through it all .. you are a beautifully talented genius of an artist and the most incredible human I have known .. thank you for being all mine .. happy birthday my Foo." Shibani wrote in a special birthday note for Farhan.

Soon Shibani's post got her comments from friends and fans. Farhan's stepmother and veteran actor Shabana Azmi in a hilarious comment with a wink emoji said, "Even though he gets omelette first."

Singer Vishal Dadlani said "You guys are magic together! Happy Birthday @faroutakhtar!"

On the other hand, Shibani also shared a post dedicated to her sister, VJ Anusha Dandekar, who is too celebrating her birthday today. "Baby nush have a super bday .. you persevered and powered through a difficult year and came out the other side with grace and strength .. do you always and have the best year ahead because you truly deserve it .. love you endlessly and so proud of you! live your best life little sis .. got your back always," Shibani wrote in her post.

Farhan and Shibani started dating in 2018 and later confirmed their relationship on social media the same year.

In terms of work, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink with Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. His next release is sports drama Toofan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.