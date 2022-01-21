Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHEHNAAZGILL Shehnaaz Gill looks ethereal in yellow lehenga, shares pictures from her visit to Brahmakumari ashram

Ever since the shocking demise of Sidharth Shukla, not just his but also Shehnaaz Gill's fans make sure that they keep a check on what she is up to. After remaining low-key for a month, the singer-actress returned and that too with the release of her Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh.' Post that she has become quite active on her social media platform and keep on sharing either her photos and videos or commercials. Yet again, she did the same when Sana posted beautiful pictures of herself wearing a yellow coloured mirror-work lehenga having a pink and blue dupatta. Not only this but taking to her Insta stories, she even shared a few glimpses from her visit to the Brahmakumari ashram.

Shehnaaz is currently getting in touch with her spiritual self which is why she shared pictures from the 'Tower of Peace,' 'Tower of Purity,' and 'Tower of Knowledge,' where she visited. Apart from this, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant even treated everyone with 'the Supreme Soul' light and a sunflower.

Speaking about the pictures from her latest photoshoot, they were captioned, "How’s the day?"

As soon as she shared the post, her fans went gaga and started pouring comments. A person wrote, "Day is bright as yellow and you look like a princess, Sending love from Australia," while another one commented, "The day is beautiful but you’re more beautiful." A user said, "Shehnaaz you look like a beautiful yellow flower. May you always smile like this. Sid ki pyaari Naaz," while another one complimented, "traditional beauty."

Just yesterday, Shehnaaz treated everyone with the video of her latest collaboration with Yashraj Mukhate. The short new song features a composition of Shehnaaz's dialogues from her appearance in 'Bigg Boss 13', with the refrain 'such a boring day, such a boring people'.

Speaking about SidNaaz, Sidharth and Shehnaz grew close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won that same season in 2020.

The duo also appeared together on reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3', along with featuring in music videos of 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'. Sidharth passed away on September 2 at the age of 40 due to a heart attack.