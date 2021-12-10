Shehnaaz Gill googled more than Raj Kundra, Vicky Kaushal in 2021; know complete list

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shehnaaz Gill googled more than Raj Kundra, Vicky Kaushal in 2021

With the Year 2021 coming to an end. Everyone is excited to start the holiday season with a bang. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's dreamy wedding has already left many jaws dropped and now, It is Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill ruling the headlines. The divas had managed to win many hearts when he appeared on the reality show and her popularity has been on an increase since then. With music videos, Punjabi film Honsla Rakh and rumours around her personal life, Shehnaaz has managed to grab the top spot in Google's top searched Female personalities of 2021. She is also the third most googled personality in India, above Raj Kundra and Vicky Kaushal.

Shehnaaz Gill underwent a drastic physical transformation at the beginning of the year which helped her grab many eyeballs. However, in September, she lost her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla.

While Shehnaaz is ranked third, Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra topped the list. Followed by Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. The star kid was in the headlines for the drugs-on-cruise case. Have a look at the complete list here-

Neeraj Chopra Aryan Khan Shehnaaz Gill Raj Kundra Elon Musk Vicky Kaushal PV Sindhu Bajrang Punia Sushil Kumar Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal is alos on the lits. The childhoot sweethearts got married at The Mansion House resort in Alibaug on 24th January. They opted for an intimate affair, rather than a big wedding owing to the ongoing pandemic. They got married in the presence of family members and close friends.