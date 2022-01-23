Shehnaaz Gill explains how Katrina Kaif has become 'Punjab's Katrina' after marrying Vicky Kaushal | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL, KATRINA KAIF Shehnaaz Gill, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal

Shehnaaz Gill and Yashraj Mukhate's 'Boring Day' is gaining much popularity on social media. After winning the audience with his rendition, Yashraj Mukhate also shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video of him and Shehnaaz shooting the video. In the video, the bubbly Shehnaaz recalls how people use to call her 'Katrina Kaif' in her younger days. Incidentally, the actress introduced herself as 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' when she appeared on Bigg Boss 13. However, things have changed now.

Speaking to Mukhate, Shehnaaz says that now she's become India's Shehnaaz. In addition to this, she also said that actress Katrina Kaif has become 'Punjab's Katrina". Explaining the same, she said, "now I have become India's Shehnaaz Gill and Katrina Kaif has become Punjab's Katrina Kaif. Do you know how? Because she has married Vicky Kaushal and where is he from?" Yashraj responds saying Punja. Continuing from it, Shehnaaz added, "So she will be Punjab's Katrina na? So I'm India's Shehnaaz Gill." Watch the video here:

For the unversed, after the success of the song 'Tuada Kutta Tommy' featuring dialogues of Shehnaaz Gill, Yashraj Mukhate has collaborated with the singer-actor for their new song titled 'Boring Day'. The new short song, released on Thursday, features a composition of Shehnaaz's dialogues from her appearance in 'Bigg Boss 13', with the refrain 'such a boring day, such a boring people'.

At the end of the clip, Shehnaaz also makes an appearance, singing and dancing along with Yashraj. Fans and members of the film industry flooded Yashraj's Instagram post with likes and comments. "Haahhhahahahhahahahaa supperrrrrrb Yashraj. Bahut dino baad. Lekin mazzaaa aa gaya," Archana Puran Singh commented. "Hahaha.... ShehnaazXYashraj," a social media user added.

Yashraj's previous hit songs include 'Pawri Hori Hai', 'Biggini Shoot' and 'Rasode Me Kon Tha'.