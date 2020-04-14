Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shefali Shah shares heartfelt experience on seeing parents '7 feet far' amid coronavirus outbreak

Actress Shefali Shah, on Tuesday, shared a powerful and heartfelt experience on seeing her parents '7 feet far' when she went to deliver them groceries recently. Giving a reality check amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress narrated how the kiss she blew to her parents was filtered through the mask that she was wearing,.

"In 2003, Vipul was diagnosed with dengue. His platelets were dropping at a frightening rate and we had to admit him immediately. He was in the hospital for ten days. Each morning and evening we tracked the slow arduous growth of his platelet count. It was slow but finally he was out of danger and returned home fine. Our boys were 1 year and the little one was all of 4 months. What both of us missed the most while in the hospital was seeing them. Holding them. Obviously kids aren’t allowed in the hospital so mom and dad got the boys under the hospital and we saw them from the 8th floor window. Little specks of light. Twinkling stars of our galaxy. Got reminded of that yesterday, when we went to drop groceries to my parents building", the 43-year old actress said on Instagram.

Furthermore, Shefali Shah said, "I hadn’t seen them since 16th March. Besides an occasional video call or sharing pictures yes but that’s it.cYesterday I called them and asked them to come down in their building. We stood outside the gate (7 feet far). They came down and I finally saw them. My dad who isn’t someone who would initiate a hug except for the boys instinctively moved towards the gate to come out. Mom raised her hands to welcome me into an embrace and said “no hug?” And I laughed and said no. All across a locked gate. We checked on them if they were ok and needed anything and that’s it, came back.We couldn’t even see each others faces(because of the mask). The kiss I blew was filtered through the mask too.cIt wasn’t great to see them from such a distance, minus hugging them or kissing them or even being on the same side of the barricade but it was better than nothing. I had to see them. And more so I knew they had to see us".

Shefali Shah, who is currently in home due to the nationwide lockdown, has been actively spreading awareness regarding the coronavirus pandemic, using her social media profiles. Take a look:

On the professional front, Shefali Shah is best-known for her performances in films such as Karthik Calling Karthik. The Last Lear, Gandhi, My Father and Commando 2 among others. She was last seen in the Netflix series Delhi Crime, where she shared screen space with Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang.

