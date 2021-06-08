Shatrughan Sinha wishes speedy recovery for Dilip Kumar, calls Saira Banu 'the lady of substance'

Image Source : TWITTER/@SHATRUGANSINHA Shatrughan Sinha wishes speedy recovery for Dilip Kumar

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Sunday after complaining of breathlessness. He was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and is on oxygen support. According to his wife and veteran actress Saira Banu, the actor is stable and will be discharged soon. Bollywood celebrities and fans have been continuously wishing for Kumar's speedy recovery. Many celebrities took to social media to extended their wishes for the actor's good health. On Tuesday, Shatrughan Sinha also took to Twitter to wish for Dilip Kumar's recovery.

Sharing some throwback pictures with Dilip Kumar, Shatrughan Sinha wrote, "Healing prayers & best wishes to the 'bestest' thespian, living legend #DilipKumar. Wishing a speedy recovery, good health & a very long life ahead. Profound regards to the lady of substance, elegant #SairaBanu & family."

On Monday, Saira Banu gave a health update of Dilip Kumar and asked fans to stay away from rumours spreading on social media. “Past few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection. My husband, my Kohinoor, our Dilip Kumar Sahab’s health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon. I urge you to not believe in rumors. While I ask you to pray for Sahab’s health, I am praying that the Almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic. Sincerely Saira Banu Khan.”

Not just this, she also shared a picture from the hospital with his loving husband through Dilip Kumar's official Twitter handle.

Dr Jalil Parkar, who is monitoring the condition of the actor, said Kumar has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and is on oxygen support. "He was feeling breathless, his oxygen was getting low, so he is on oxygen support. He has bilateral pleural effusion, which we are monitoring closely," he told PTI. According to Parkar, bilateral pleural effusion refers to the collection of fluid in the thin cavity which acts as a buffer between the lung and inner chest wall.