Shakuntala Devi: Sanya Malhotra is unrecognizable as Vidya Balan’s on-screen daughter Anupama Banerji

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sanya Malhotra to play Vidya Balan’s onscreen daughter Anupama Banerji

Sanya Malhotra, who was last seen in the popular film Badhaai Ho, has been roped in to play Vidya Balan’s daughter in the film Shakuntala Devi. The actress will be playing the role of Anupama Banerji in the film. Sanya took to Instagram to share the details of her character and also shared the first look. She looked unrecognisable as Anupama Banerji. In the film, Vidya Balan will be seen as Shakuntala Devi who was also known as the Human Computer.

Sharing her look in the film, the Badhaai Ho actress said, "Super excited to play Anupama Banerji in #ShakuntalaDevi. Already in love with my look in the film (sic)." In the pictures, Sanya can be seen sporting long hair with fringes and wearing a sweater with blue denim. Have a look at her picture here-

Earlier, Sanya had shared a couple of pictures with Vidya Balan from their script reading sessions. She had teased the fans then about her next film. In the picture, both the actresses can be seen rehearsing their roles and reading the script. Sanya captioned the post saying, "Super super excited about this one (sic)."

For the unversed, Shakuntala Devi was a Math Wizard. She could solve difficult math questions at the age of 5 which were meant for an 18-year-old. She also has a place in the 1982 edition of the Guinness Book of World Records. Interestingly, Shakuntala Devi never received any formal education but she was a great astrologer, cookbook author and novelist.

Directed by Anu Menon. Shakuntala Devi biopic is scheduled for a 2020 release. The makers have already released Vidya Balan’s look as Shakuntala Devi earlier.

First look poster... Vidya Balan as #ShakuntalaDevi... Based on the life of mathematical genius, the ‘human computer’ - Shakuntala Devi... Directed by Anu Menon... Filming begins today... Summer 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/KaLRmuo7xu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2019

Also read:

Vicky Kaushal begins Sardar Udham Singh Amritsar schedule, seeks blessings at Golden Temple

Parineeti Chopra sweats it out at badminton court, Saina Nehwal drops encouraging comment

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page