Shakuntala Devi: Sanya Malhotra is unrecognizable as Vidya Balan’s on-screen daughter Anupama Banerji

Sanya Malhotra, who was last seen in the popular film Badhaai Ho, has been roped in to play Vidya Balan’s daughter in the film Shakuntala Devi.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 04, 2019 14:01 IST
Sanya Malhotra, who was last seen in the popular film Badhaai Ho, has been roped in to play Vidya Balan’s daughter in the film Shakuntala Devi. The actress will be playing the role of Anupama Banerji in the film. Sanya took to Instagram to share the details of her character and also shared the first look. She looked unrecognisable as Anupama Banerji. In the film, Vidya Balan will be seen as Shakuntala Devi who was also known as the Human Computer.

Sharing her look in the film, the Badhaai Ho actress said, "Super excited to play Anupama Banerji in #ShakuntalaDevi. Already in love with my look in the film (sic)." In the pictures, Sanya can be seen sporting long hair with fringes and wearing a sweater with blue denim. Have a look at her picture here-

Earlier, Sanya had shared a couple of pictures with Vidya Balan from their script reading sessions. She had teased the fans then about her next film. In the picture, both the actresses can be seen rehearsing their roles and reading the script. Sanya captioned the post saying, "Super super excited about this one (sic)."

For the unversed, Shakuntala Devi was a Math Wizard. She could solve difficult math questions at the age of 5 which were meant for an 18-year-old. She also has a place in the 1982 edition of the Guinness Book of World Records. Interestingly, Shakuntala Devi never received any formal education but she was a great astrologer, cookbook author and novelist.

Directed by Anu Menon. Shakuntala Devi biopic is scheduled for a 2020 release. The makers have already released Vidya Balan’s look as Shakuntala Devi earlier. 

 

