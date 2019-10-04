Parineeti Chopra sweats it out at badminton court, Saina Nehwal drops encouraging comment

Image Source : TWITTER Parineeti Chopra sweats it out at badminton court

Parineeti Chopra is currently prepping for the biopic of badminton player Saina Nehwal. The star Badminton player has reacted and said that she cannot wait to see the actress to play the best athlete on screen. Parineeti on Thursday shared a photograph of herself from her badminton practice sessions on Instagram. In the image, she is seen sitting on a badminton court and wiping off her sweat.

The Ishaqzaade actress captioned the image: "Me. All day everyday nowadays." After Parineeti shared her image, Nehwal took to the comment section to praise the 30-year-old actress. "Looking superb," Nehwal wrote. She then added: "We are all waiting to c u as the best athlete on screen and I am sure ur in the right direction."

On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra also shared her dolled-up picture which she said was more for herself rather than the world to see. She said that she has not done ‘glam’ for months as she has been busy with two realistic films, The Girl On The Train Hindi remake and a biopic on ace badminton star Saina Nehwal.

Parineeti on Thursday took to Instagram to share her glamorous avatar. In the image, she is seen wearing a sizzling red ensemble. She completed her look with classic red lips and dewy make-up.

"Busy with Saina Nehwal prep right now and just came from 'The Girl On The Train'. Both realistic films. Haven't done 'glam' in months! This picture is more for me and less for Instagram," Parineeti captioned the image.

The 30-year-old actress has just wrapped up shooting for Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Girl On The Train, based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins, the film narrates the story of a divorcee woman who gets entangled in a missing person's investigation that throws her life to the brink.

The psychological thriller is produced by Reliance Entertainment. The yet untitled movie is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, who has previously helmed TE3N starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

(With IANS inputs)