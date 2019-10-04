Vicky Kaushal seeks blessings at Golden Temple as he begins Sardar Udham Singh shoot

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing the role of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh

Actor Vicky Kaushal shared a picture on his Instagram handle announcing the start of shoot for the Amritsar schedule of his upcoming film based on the life of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh. In the picture he is seen seeking blessings at the Golden Temple, before the start of Amritsar Schedule of the film. He will be shooting in Amritsar for 25 days. Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing the role of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh in the upcoming biopic. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, Babaji, mehr bakshyo. #SardarUdhamSingh here we go!

Vicky Kaushal has undergone a major transformation for the preparation of the role. The actor who will also be seen playing the part of young Udham Singh, has lost over 13kg to look perfect in his role. Talking about the preparation for the film, a source close to the actor said, "Vicky has lost about 13kgs in just three months for Udham Singh. He has lost all the weight to play the younger portions of Singh. It wasn’t an easy task, but he was clear about shedding the weight, in order to look convincing as a 20-something boy,”

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the shooting for the biopic began in April this year. The film will also be shot in Russia, London, Ireland, and Germany. It is scheduled to release on October 2nd next year

Just after finishing the shoot of Sardar Udham Singh, Vicky Kaushal will begin shooting for Takht and for his role in the fil, Vicky will be seen sporting a beefed-up look. Takht boasts of a mega star cast that includes the likes of Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor.