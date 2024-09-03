Shakti Kapoor Birthday: Here's how 'Stree' Shraddha wished her favourite 'Purush' on special day

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shraddha Kapoor with her father Shakti Kapoor

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor is celebrating his 72nd birthday today, September 3, 2024. The actor has been receiving warm birthday wishes from his fans across the globe but a special one from his daughter Shraddha is finally here that will surely make his birthday extra special. Taking to her Instagram handle, Stree 2 star Shraddha shared an adorable selfie with her father and called him her 'favourite Purush'. ''Aaj mere pasandida purush ka janam din hai! Happy Birthday Baapu @shaktikapoor. Woh stree hai, woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai kyunki uske papa ka haath har dum uske sar par hai,'' she wrote along with the selfie.

Shakti Kapoor's career at a glance

The 72-year-old actor is known not only for his comic roles but also for his villainous roles in the Hindi film industry. He made his Bollywood debut in 1975 with Ranjit Khanal. His stint in the film industry was not an easy one as he had to struggle in the early years of his career. In his decades-long career, Shakti Kapoor has worked in over 700 films and some of his roles are still considered one of the finest works in Hindi cinema. Some of his popular films include Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, Himmatwala, Andaz Apna Apna, Chup Chup Ke, Hulchal and Hungama, among several others.

On the work front, Shakti Kapoor has nearly a dozen films in the lineup including Anjana Ishq, Pareshaanpur, Shootiyapa, Hera Pheri 3, I Love Dubai, Rocky The Slave, Super Dhamaal.com, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, and Lady Singham, among others.

