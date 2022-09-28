Wednesday, September 28, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Shakira to face trail in Rs 113 crore tax evasion case, pop star looking at 8-year prison term

Shakira to face trail in Rs 113 crore tax evasion case, pop star looking at 8-year prison term

Shakira is charged with failing to pay the Spanish government USD 13.9 million, roughly Rs 113 crore, in taxes between 2012 and 2014. The pop star has opted out of a settlement deal and will face trial in the matter.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: September 28, 2022 17:47 IST
Shakira is caught up in tax fraud case
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAKIRA Shakira is charged with failing to pay the Spanish government USD 13.9 million in taxes

A Spanish judge on Tuesday approved a trial for Colombian pop singer Shakira on charges of tax fraud. Spanish prosecutors accused the entertainer in 2018 of failing to pay 14.5 million euros (USD 13.9 million) in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014.

Prosecutors are seeking an eight-year prison sentence and a hefty fine if she is found guilty of tax evasion. Shakira, 45, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and rejected a deal with authorities to avoid going to trial. Her public relations firm has said that she has already paid all that she owed and an additional 3 million euros (USD 2.8 million) in interest.

The date for the trial has yet to be set.

Read: Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds confirms in funny video | Watch

The case hinges on where Shakira lived during 2012-14. Prosecutors in Barcelona have alleged the Grammy winner spent more than half of that period in Spain and should have paid taxes in the country, even though her official residence was in the Bahamas.

 

Related Stories
Gerard Pique dating PR student Clara Chia Marti after Shakira split? Know all about footballer's GF

Gerard Pique dating PR student Clara Chia Marti after Shakira split? Know all about footballer's GF

Shakira's pics with sons go viral amid rumours of ex Gerard Pique dating PR student Clara Chia Marti

Shakira's pics with sons go viral amid rumours of ex Gerard Pique dating PR student Clara Chia Marti

Shakira breaks silence on split from ex-Gerard Pique, says 'Just feel like this is a bad dream'

Shakira breaks silence on split from ex-Gerard Pique, says 'Just feel like this is a bad dream'

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, has been linked to Spain since she started dating football player Gerard Pique. The couple, who have two children, used to live together in Barcelona but recently ended their 11-year relationship. Spain has cracked down on football stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo over the past decade for not paying their full due in taxes. Both players were found guilty of evasion and received prison sentences that were waived for first-time offenders.

Read: Simu Liu makes revelations after dating rumours with Jade Bender, says 'I'm going through a breakup'

Latest Entertainment News

Navratri 2022

Top News

Latest News