Shahid Kapoor's clean-shaven look gets hilarious comment from Ishaan Khatter, see pic

Shahid Kapoor recently surprised fans on Instagram by sharing a close-up picture of his clean-shaven look. Along with the photo, he wrote, "I was going for just a trim …. N then this happened…" In the comment section, Shahid's fans and friends are having a gala time gushing over his handsomeness. What caught everyone's attention was the comment of his brother Ishaan Khatter, who wrote "Vampire diaries." Ishaan related Shahid’s perfect toothy smile to the famous teen drama. In the picture, the 'Jersey' actor is seen grinning ear-to-ear.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor's much-anticipated film Jersey has been delayed. The filmmakers announced that they have decided to delay the theatrical release of the film due to rising COVID cases in India and new guidelines issued by the government. However, the new release date for the film hasn't been decided yet.

The statement reads: “In view of the current circumstances and new covid guidelines we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey!!”

In the film, Shahid will be seen as a cricketer, who sets out to chase his dreams for the love of his son. The film follows the story of an underdog and celebrates the human spirit. While the film features Shahid as the protagonist, it also stars his father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur.

'Jersey', directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, is presented by Allu Aravind, and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S. Naga Vamsi was earlier slated to hit the theatres on December 31.