Shahid Kapoor resumes work, watch him in action in THIS new BTS video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHID KAPOOR Shahid Kapoor

Lately, actor Shahid Kapoor has become quite active on social media. From sharing goofy pictures with his brother Ishaan Khatter to treating fans to his beefed-up look. The actor has been giving his fans a sneak peek into his life more closely. Recently, he shared some behind-the-scenes (BTS) videos with his fans on social media and gave them a glimpse of his shooting scheduling. The actor has presumably resumed work, his latest post on social media suggests so.

Shahid, on Friday, posted a video on Instagram showing him entering a set, walking into his vanity van, and getting his hair and make-up done. In the last few seconds of the clip, the actor is seen shooting. While he did not divulge any details of the project, It seems Shahid was shooting for a TV commercial. "Ready .. SET .. go!!" he wrote as the caption with the clip.

Catch the actor in action in this BTS video shared by Shahid:

Shahid shared a similar video on Thursday too. Taking to social media, the actor shared insights of his shooting schedule in a fast-paced 20-second video. Shahid's behind-the-scene video shows him on a film set, navigating in the pandemic with his face mask on. "20 seconds of my life is over. Stop camera now. I want to go home," says Shahid at the end of the video, wearing a black mask.

Related: Take a sneak peek into Shahid Kapoor's shooting schedule with new BTS video | Watch

"Unmasking 20 seconds of my life!" wrote Shahid on his Instagram account with 30.6 million followers. Watch the video here:

On the work front, Shahid will be seen next in the film "Jersey", which also features his father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. The film is scheduled for a Diwali release in November. The date has also been confirmed for the release of the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Prithiviraj", thereby setting up one of the big clashes at the box office this year.

Besides. he will also make his digital debut with a series directed by Raj and DK. The details of the project have been kept under wraps.

--with IANS inputs