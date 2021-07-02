Shahid Kapoor resumes work, watch him in action in THIS new BTS video

Friday, July 02, 2021
     
Shahid Kapoor has presumably resumed work, his latest post on social media suggests so. He shared some behind-the-scenes (BTS) videos with his fans and gave them a glimpse of his shooting scheduling.

New Delhi Published on: July 02, 2021 18:29 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHID KAPOOR

Lately, actor Shahid Kapoor has become quite active on social media. From sharing goofy pictures with his brother Ishaan Khatter to treating fans to his beefed-up look. The actor has been giving his fans a sneak peek into his life more closely. Recently, he shared some behind-the-scenes (BTS) videos with his fans on social media and gave them a glimpse of his shooting scheduling. The actor has presumably resumed work, his latest post on social media suggests so. 

Shahid, on Friday, posted a video on Instagram showing him entering a set, walking into his vanity van, and getting his hair and make-up done. In the last few seconds of the clip, the actor is seen shooting. While he did not divulge any details of the project, It seems Shahid was shooting for a TV commercial. "Ready .. SET .. go!!" he wrote as the caption with the clip.

Catch the actor in action in this BTS video shared by Shahid:

Shahid shared a similar video on Thursday too. Taking to social media, the actor shared insights of his shooting schedule in a fast-paced 20-second video. Shahid's behind-the-scene video shows him on a film set, navigating in the pandemic with his face mask on. "20 seconds of my life is over. Stop camera now. I want to go home," says Shahid at the end of the video, wearing a black mask.

"Unmasking 20 seconds of my life!" wrote Shahid on his Instagram account with 30.6 million followers. Watch the video here:

On the work front, Shahid will be seen next in the film "Jersey", which also features his father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. The film is scheduled for a Diwali release in November. The date has also been confirmed for the release of the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Prithiviraj", thereby setting up one of the big clashes at the box office this year.

Besides. he will also make his digital debut with a series directed by Raj and DK. The details of the project have been kept under wraps.

--with IANS inputs

