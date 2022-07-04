'Shahid Kapoor with family, Shibani, Farhan': Shabana Azmi lists B-town celebs in London & fans add more names

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Shabana Azmi noted the fact that many Bollywood celebrities are currently in London.

Is London now Bollywood celebrities new favourite destination? From Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan to Akshay Kumar, and Shilpa Shetty a lot of Bollywood celebrities are holidaying in London and nearby places with their families. Well, not just the fans but even veteran actress Shabana Azmi pointed out how several B-town celebs have flocked to London recently. On Monday, Shabana took to Instagram and shared a list of celebrities who are currently in the city. Even the fans took to the comments section and added a few more names that Shabana missed.

Sharing a picture of The National Gallery in London, Shabana noted that she and her husband Javed Akhtar along with their son Javed Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar are also part of the growing list of Bollywood celebrities there. She captioned the post, "All of Mumbai has descended on London! Manish Malhotra, Ram and Amita Madhwani, Shahid Kapoor with family, Shibani and Farhan Akhtar, Deepak Parekh, Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Nandita Das, Konkona Sen, and Aparna Sen from Kolkata for good measure, and Of course yours truly and Javed Akhtar!!"

Fans reactions

In no time, Shabana's post was bombarded with reactions from his fans and followers who mentioned some more names enjoying in London that the veteran star missed. One of them wrote, "Shilpa Shetty, Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Jeh, Karishma, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor and so many - welcome to the UK." Another commented, "Ma'am To add to your list - Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Sara Ali Khan...amongst others."

A section of users residing in UK expressed their excitement. A user said, "And as Londoners, we are delighted to welcome you all to our amazing global city!!!" Another wrote, "In summer Oxford street is like extension of Mumbai and you are bound to bump in to each other. Somthing which doesn’t happen in Mumbai."

For the unversed, Bollywood celebrities who are having a gala time with their families in London have been sharing beautiful pictures and videos on their respective social media handles and keeping their fans updated.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar attended Adele's London concert and pride walk.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan along with their kids are enjoying in London. The couple also attended a 'Rolling Stones' concert there.

Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar are also making the most of the London sun.

Check out pictures of other celebs who are in London.