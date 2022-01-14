Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHID KAPOOR Shahid Kapoor is 'ok being Mira Kapoor's second love', brother Ishaan Khatter has this to say

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor are currently enjoying the winter season in Punjab. On Friday (January 14), Shahid took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of his winter morning with his wife. In a short video, the couple can be seen sitting in a park, all decked up in cosy clothes. The major highlight of the clip is Shahid sitting at a distance from Mira and blowing kisses through the air at her. Mira can be seen surfing through her phone.

Sharing the particular video, Shahid quipped and said that Mira's first love is her phone. "Her first love is what she is staring at. But I am ok being her second love also..what to do... Love is like that only. #winterlove," he captioned the post Reacting to Shahid's caption, Mira wrote, "Naa you are my first love."

Take a look:

Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter also joined in their fun banter and shared a series of comments on the post. His first comment on the video read, “Awwwww.” Later, he advised his sister-in-law, Mira to sit straight as he commented, "Straighten ur back @mira.kapoor." Replying to him, Mira asked him to leave her alone, she said, "@ishaankhatter ya okay. I was trying to look at something intricate on the phone now leave me aloneeeee." She added, "@ishaankhatter and this is the puffiest jacket ever. Deceptive!"

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015. They became parents to daughter Misha in 2016 and son Zain in 2018. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his next release, 'Jersey' which the Hindi remake of the Telugu film with the same name, which starred Nani. 'Jersey' was slated to release on 31st December 2021, but due to the recent spike in COVID cases, its release has been postponed. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor.

-with Ani Inputs