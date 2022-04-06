Shahid Kapoor indulges in fun banter with wife Mira Rajput; latter says, 'Isko Oscar pakda do' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA RAJPUT Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. From sharing romantic pictures to roasting each other, the duo often gives a sneak peek into their personal moments. And Wednesday (April 6) was one such day when Mira took to her Instagram and treated fans with a glimpse of what she has to bear before the releases of her husband Shahid's films. In the video shared by Mira, Shahid can be seen enacting lines from Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy and Amitabh Bachchan's iconic 'Khush toh bohot hoge tum' dialogue. Sharing the video she wrote in the caption, "Honey, revenge with a side of sweet #served. What I have to deal with before every release #tock. Award for best lighting goes to #notme.” The video also had a caption which read, “Isko Oscar pakda do koi.”



In the video, Shahid is seen saying that her insults about his Instagram account really hurt him. He said in an animated voice, "All those insults, it hurt me deep inside. But I said no, apna time aayega (my time will come). Aur aaj khush to bahot hogi tum (you must be very happy today)." He went on to make cricket noises while saying, "It's a helicopter shot."

Previously, Shahid also shared a fun video of Mira on his Instagram stories in which he revealed that his wife used to insult him for his Instagram feed but is now jealous to see it. He zoomed in on Mira and asked, "Tell me you're jealous of my Insta feedback now, aren't you? You're the one who said that my Insta feed sucks."

Mira countered by saying that its her who has taught him to manage his feed. Shahid asked, "But how're you feeling right now about my feed. What do you feel? Come on, in one sentence, say it. Be honest."

Mira replied, "Challenged," after which Shahid told her to describe it in one sentence, not one word. She then replied, "I am feeling challenged." Shahid further probed her and asked, "But I'm killing it," and she admitted, "Yeah." Shahid then shared a video of him dancing as he said, "I'm killing it."

On the work front, Shahid is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. He will also be seen in Bull and Ali Abbas Zafar's untitled. He also has Raj and DK's untitled quirky drama thriller project co-starring Raashii Khanna.

