Mira Rajput is a sight to behold as she poses with husband Shahid Kapoor during his sister's wedding; see pic

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot on 7 July 2015.

Highlights Sanah will marry actors Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa's son Mayank Pahwa

Their grand wedding took place in Mahabaleshwar

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is the epitome of fashion and style. She has always impressed the fashion police with her elegant and chic fashion sense. From sarees to gowns, Mira has always set excellent sartorial examples. As she is attending her husband Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur’s wedding, Mira is not leaving any stone unturned to look her best. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture with Shahid on Instagram.

Indeed, Mira looked like a dream in an all-white lehenga. She completed the look with beautiful earrings. Shahid complemented her in a black kurta paired with a black Nehru jacket.

Recently, she also attended her cousin Karan Narain's wedding, which reportedly took place in Narwana, a place in Haryana. For the wedding, Mira donned the chiffon pink floral saree with beautiful jewellery. She completed her look with a diamond bracelet, black sunglasses and a black handy bag. She also posted a video of herself posing for the camera. She wrote, "When you think it's a photo but it's a video. Trust the sister to do this @noor.wadhwani."

Sharing another picture, she wrote, "Was there a more appropriate time to use the caption 'Sari not sorry'? If I had to wear one kind of outfit to an occasion that required any level of formality or festivity, it would be a chiffon sari. #gotitfrommymama."

Shahid married Mira Rajput in July 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.

