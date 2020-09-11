Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHIDKAPOOR Shahid Kapoor draws attention as he drops his new look in black and white

Shahid Kapoor has dropped yet another stunning picture of herself after he shaved the years off his face. The actor shared a black and white picture which shows him in almost a clean shaven look.

Shahid is seen in a beefed up look, without a beard. He is seen staring at something with utmost attention. A sports bicycle can also be seen parked in the background.

He had recently shared a glimpse of his new clean shaven look on Instagram and captioned the post, “Getting my share of vitamin D for the day.” It was followed by another black and white picture which showed him clicking a selfie. He had captioned the post, “Feelin’ it”.

Shahid seems to be gearing to resume the shoot of his next, Jersey. He plays a cricketer in the film. Earlier in July, a Times of India report had quoted Jersey director Gowtam Tinnamuri as saying, “Now, there is a cap on the number of crew members can be present on the film set. Whenever the government allows us to increase the number, following the health situation in the country, we would need at least four weeks to be on floors. As for Shahid, he would need at least two weeks of cricket practice before we begin the shoot to get back into the groove. He is a good cricketer, so we have less to worry on that front.”

Shahid had earlier shot a portion of the film in Chandigarh in December. He had also suffered a lip injury post which the schedule was halted for a few days. Jersey is a Hindi-remake of a Telugu film of the same name helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The Telugu version received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike.

Jersey will also bring Shahid and his actor father Pankaj Kapur together on screen after a long time. The film revolves around a father named Arjun (played by Nani in the Telugu original), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish of an Indian jersey as a gift. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story.

