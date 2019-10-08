Shah Rukh Khan woos Twitter with his wit. What would you #AskSRK?

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the very few stars who take sarcasm with a bunch of salt, and give it back in equal measure.

How do you know it's a terrific Tuesday? Most likely, a terrific **any**day would be one where superstar Shah Rukh Khan dishes out dollops of his wit and humour on Twitter through #AskSRK.

On Tuesday, SRK, after eons, took to Twitter to interact with fans through #AskSRK. Now, we are omitting the article, because just like Shah Rukh Khan, we too are confused -- 'a' or 'an'?

**runs to check Wren and Martin**

Been a long time. If you guys are around let’s do a #AskSRK should it be ‘an’ Asksrk or ‘a’ is ok? — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the very few stars who take sarcasm with a bunch of salt, and give it back in equal measure. And when you have had a streak of not-so-successful films in the recent past, you have to keep a a stock of salt handy to sportingly take all the jibes that come your way.

Picture this for example. Ra.One is past now. And SRK has also moved on. Twitterverse, however, hasn't.

@iamsrk sir aaj dussera hai toh Ra-One ki CD kyun nahi jala dete aap? #AskSRK — Sunil- the cricketer (@1sInto2s) October 8, 2019

But SRK has a better reply.

Arre kitna jale pe namak chidhoge!! https://t.co/KOUdo7h4zI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

Even better.

Why hints, you will know the actual film when it gets started. https://t.co/hS5CN2tDQc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

SRK also shed light on his daily routine, which is "no routine".

No routine is the routine... https://t.co/8EsmGR9cht — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

Another user asked him when he planned to do films with his younger son AbRam, SRK left netizens in splits with his reply: "As soon as I get his (AbRam) dates."

As soon as I get his dates... https://t.co/CgpHvm2yC2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

One fan even made King Khan nostalgic and emotional by sharing pictures of the actor's late parents.

"Gift for you bhai, dekhlo please bahut mehnat ki hai... I know perfect nahi hai but you will like it.. love you," the user wrote.

Shah Rukh thanked him and said that he has saved the pictures and "will print them out and keep in my room".

Thank you saved the pics and will print them out and keep in my room https://t.co/qVHjjSra6d — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

After "Zero", Shah Rukh took a break from signing any new film for a while. It's been almost a year since he was last seen on big screen.

Many fans asked him about his upcoming projects and why he is staying away from the movies.

"Aapne Bollywoood se kinara kyu kar lia?" a user asked him. SRK replied with trademark humour: "Ha ha Main khud hi Bollywood hu".

Ha ha. Main khud Bollywood hoon! https://t.co/XzfLaLwG0a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

After answering several questions, SRK shared that it "was good to hear from" everyone.

And since he is the best husband in the business, he had to go. It is his wife Gauri's birthday after all.

"Ok all. Need to go now. Gauri's birthday, so will pass on all your wishes to her. Lots of love to you all and was good to hear from you on #AskSRK . Be well. Be happy. And don't forget to pray," he concluded.

Ok all. Need to go now. @gaurikhan birthday so will pass on all your wishes to her. Lots of love to you all and was good to hear from you on #AskSRK BE WELL. Be happy. And don’t forget to pray. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

What a man!

p.s. No word on Dhoom 4 though.