Shah Rukh Khan thanks Chak De! India cast for making him the 'Gunda' of the film

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Thursday, shared a social media post expressing gratitude to the makers and cast of his critically acclaimed film 'Chak De! India'. The sports drama had recently completed 14 years of its theatrical release on August 10. Taking to his Instagram handle, SRK shared a hazy selfie flaunting his stubble look, while sporting a blue and black coloured hoodie. For those unversed, SRK played the role of Kabir Khan who was the coach of the Indian women's hockey team.

Expressing gratitude, the 'My Name Is Khan' actor captioned the post as, "Just felt like thanking all the young ladies of Chak De India for making the film such a beautiful experience. And #ShimitAmin, Adi, @yrf , #MirRanjanNegi, #JaideepSahni, @sudeepchatterjee.isc , @sukhwindersinghofficial and all involved with this labour of love for making me the 'Gunda' of the film...."

The superstar had won millions of hearts with his stint in the movie and his character continues to rule the hearts of fans. On the day the film released, actress Vidya Malavade who played Vidya Sharma-- the captain of the women's hockey team told TOI in an interview, "Shah Rukh Khan is the most humble actor and he is incredibly patient. In Chak De! India, some of us were actors, some were players. He was both. He is a fantastic sportsman.

We had a name for him on the set. We used to call him, 'Papa Bear'. We all had these tiny crushes on him of course because, hello, he was Shah Rukh Khan (laughs)!"

Directed by Shimit Amin, the film was made under the banner of YRF and was produced by Aditya Chopra. Meanwhile, the 55-year-old actor, who was last seen in the 2018 film 'Zero' directed by Anand L Rai, is now shooting for 'Pathan', which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

